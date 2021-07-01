Jury selection begins in civil case against City of Exeter following fatal Grover Beach dog attack

Jury selection in the civil case against the City of Exeter following a fatal dog attack in Grover Beach began in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on Monday.

The survivor and family of the victim of the attack in 2016 filed a lawsuit the following year for unspecified damages against the dog's owner and two police departments.

David Fear was killed in the attack and his neighbor, Betty Long, now 90, was injured.

They were attacked after a retired Exeter police dog, owned by former Grover Beach police officer Alex Geiger, escaped from a Grover Beach backyard.

Geiger was criminally charged but found not guilty.

He, along with the City of Grover Beach, the Grover Beach Police Department, Exeter Police Department and the property owners who rented the house Geiger lived in were all initially named in the suit.

However, the Grover Beach police chief says the police department and City of Grover Beach were removed from the lawsuit about two years ago.

