Just like the beloved character our Pet of the Week "Tigger" is lots of fun

Every week, we feature an available animal from the Woods Humane Society Shelter. This week, it is Tigger's turn in the spotlight!
Pet of the Week - Tigger
There are lots of pets waiting for their forever homes across the Central Coast, and today we are introducing you to one of them!

This is Tigger, he is a two-year-old Siberian husky who is hoping to bounce his way into your home!

Just like the character, his legs seem to be made of springs, and he is all kinds of fun! He loves adventure, play time, or just relaxing at home! He is about fifty pounds, is good with other pets, and is going to be a great addition to a Central Coast home!

Stop by the Woods Humane Society's shelter off of Oklahoma Avenue from noon to 4 p.m. Friday to meet this sweet boy!

Full details on Tigger or the other available pets can be found at this link!

