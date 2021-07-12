Juvenile facing attempted murder charge following Buellton stabbing

A juvenile is in custody following a weekend stabbing in Buellton.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Second Street around 9:45 p.m. Saturday for reports of a possible stabbing.

Deputies say a man was found with a stab wound to his neck. He was taken to the hospital via helicopter with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

A search for the suspect began and people in the area were told to be on the lookout, but no one was located over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office says Monday, the suspect turned himself in at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall. He’s being held on suspicion of attempted murder.

Due to his age, the suspect’s name is not being release. Authorities have also not released information on a possible motive.

The sheriff’s office says the victim is expected to recover.