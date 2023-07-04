Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Juvenile in critical condition after crash in Santa Maria, police say

Santa Maria police
KSBY
Santa Maria police
Posted at 9:32 AM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 12:32:22-04

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating an early morning crash that sent a juvenile to the hospital.

It reportedly happened at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at Donovan Rd. and Pepperwood Pl.

Police say officers arrived to find a vehicle with significant damage and the juvenile passenger with critical injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about this collision or who may have a camera facing the intersection of Donovan and Pepperwood to contact Officer D. Rhoads at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1355.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg