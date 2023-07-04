Juvenile in critical condition after crash in Santa Maria, police say

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating an early morning crash that sent a juvenile to the hospital.

It reportedly happened at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at Donovan Rd. and Pepperwood Pl.

Police say officers arrived to find a vehicle with significant damage and the juvenile passenger with critical injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about this collision or who may have a camera facing the intersection of Donovan and Pepperwood to contact Officer D. Rhoads at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1355.