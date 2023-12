The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of N. Western Ave., in the area of Oakley Park.

Police say a male juvenile was killed in the shooting.

Detectives have not released any further information but say that their investigation is ongoing.

They're asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Juan Rubio at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1682.