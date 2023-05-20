Juvenile reported missing in San Luis Obispo area, considered 'at-risk'

A juvenile has been reported missing in San Luis Obispo on Friday evening, police said.
Westin Salin, 11, was last seen near the area of California Fresh Market on Foothill Boulevard. He is considered "at-risk."
Westin is 5 feet tall and 75 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black hoodie, green t-shirt, silver shorts with a blue stripe and a camouflage baseball hat, police said.
If you have information, call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at (805) 781-7312.
