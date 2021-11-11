Juveniles arrested in connection with assaults at San Marcos High School

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says seven juveniles have been arrested for a series of assaults at San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara.

The investigation started on Tuesday when sheriff's officials say school administrators notified a school resource deputy of videos showing assaults that had happened on campus.

One student reportedly suffered serious injuries in the attacks.

Sheriff's officials say seven boys were arrested on suspicion of felony charges including assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and conspiracy.

The investigation is ongoing and sheriff's officials are encouraging anyone with additional information about this case to contact the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at (805) 681-4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call (805) 681-4171 or visit sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.