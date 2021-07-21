Watch
K9 'Rex' joins Pismo Beach Police Department

Posted at 1:35 PM, Jul 21, 2021
The Pismo Beach Police Department has added a new member to its force.

K9 Rex and his handler are currently taking part in a five-week training in Southern California.

The department says they are learning basic protection techniques there but that future trainings will include a specialization in detecting explosive devices.

“This go-getter loves to work, jumping into his harness each morning with a smile on his face,” the department said in a social media post.

Rex is the department's only K9. He replaces K9 Goose, who retired in February.

