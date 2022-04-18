Watch
Kamala Harris to be joined by Alex Padilla, Salud Carbajal at Vandenberg SFB

Patrick Semansky/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before President Joe Biden in support of changing the Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, at Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 2:28 PM, Apr 18, 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday.

Government officials say she will meet with members of the United States Space Force and Space Command and receive briefings on work being done at the base to advance our national security.

Harris is expected to give remarks around 5 p.m. and will be joined by Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Congressman Salud Carbajal.

KSBY will have a crew at the base during her visit and will have live updates on KSBY News at 5 and 6 p.m.

