Kamala Harris to be joined by Alex Padilla, Salud Carbajal at Vandenberg SFB

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday.

Government officials say she will meet with members of the United States Space Force and Space Command and receive briefings on work being done at the base to advance our national security.

Harris is expected to give remarks around 5 p.m. and will be joined by Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Congressman Salud Carbajal.

