Kane Brown to perform at 2022 Mid-State Fair

California Mid-State Fair
Kane Brown is set to perform at the Chumash Grandstand Arena on Thursday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. Organizers have not yet announced the opening act.
Posted at 2:25 PM, Feb 18, 2022
Country musician Kane Brown is set to perform at the California Mid-State Fair this July, organizers announced Friday.

The singer-songwriter will perform at the Chumash Grandstand Arena on Thursday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $125 and go on sale on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. They are available online only.

The California Mid-State Fair runs from July 20 to July 31 in Paso Robles. This year's theme is "Full Steam Ahead!"

This will be Brown's first appearance at the California Mid-State Fair.

