Kart racing enthusiasts took their sportsmanship to the Santa Maria Kart Track

It was all about burning rubber at the Santa Maria Kart Track.

People of all ages took to the racetrack for a karting event.

The races were put on by the Santa Maria Karting Association and the Central California Kart Racing Association (CCKRA).

CCKRA is based out of Fresno and travels throughout Central California to put on races like this.

"The best part about racing is just go and have fun,” said Riley Samaniego, a CCKRA and Santa Maria Karting Association racer. “You get to go as fast as you want, but you do have to slow down a lot though."

Organizers said this two-day racing event marks round six of seven in this year's racing series.

“Definitely the kids getting involved, I mean who's more happy than a little kid getting to get on track in a race kart for the first time and really getting after it,” said Andres Malovos, the Santa Maria Karting Association President.

Andres also says anyone can get involved in kart racing, so you can either go get some practice or just dive into it.

