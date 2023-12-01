Katie, our Pet of the Week is a cutie pie who loves to cuddle and learn tricks

Every Friday, we feature an adoptable animal from the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo, this week it is time to introduce Katie, a one-year-old hound mix who will make a very sweet addition to a Central Coast family.

In September she was transferred from an overcrowded shelter out of the county. At 35 pounds she is the perfect size to go on hikes or runs across our wonderful trails. She is very treat motivated and eager to please. Unfortunately, she is struggling with the kennel life and needs a home soon! She will be available at noon today at the Woods Humane Society Shelter in San Luis Obispo.

For more details on him or the other available animals check out this link!