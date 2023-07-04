'Keep your face away from it': firework safety tips this Fourth of July

In San Luis Obispo County it is legal to light 'safe and sane' fireworks in the cities of Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, Templeton, and San Miguel. Morro Bay prohibits the firing of any fireworks unless on private property.

Five Cities Fire Authority Fire Chief Steve Lieberman gave a list of eight safety tips for those lighting safe and sane fireworks this weekend:

Pay close attention when children are present during the display of fireworks, keeping all guests at least 15 feet away from the fireworks display.



A large bucket of water, sand, or a garden hose should be ready at the firing site.



Anything that flies into the air, darts across the ground, or explodes is illegal. Items such as M-80s, M-100s, cherry bombs, firecrackers, and bottle rockets are not fireworks and are banned explosives.



Select a firing site free of overhead wires, obstacles such as trees or branches, and away from houses. Be mindful of current drought conditions and browned lawns as well.



Wear cotton clothing and do not wear nylon, loose clothing, or materials that burn quickly when setting off fireworks.



Burns caused by fireworks can be more serious than they first appear. If you are concerned, check with your family physician.



Remember that fireworks are made from explosives and that they are unpredictable.



Discard used fireworks in a bucket of water.

“You want to be in an area that’s clear of tree overhead and power lines,” Lieberman said. “Driveways work great away from cars. You want to have a bucket of water and or a garden hose nearby so you can use it should something happen. The bucket is handy for disposing of your used fireworks and letting them cool completely off.”

“I'll have like a five-gallon bucket or two five-gallon buckets,” Arroyo Grande resident Riley Sears said. “My other neighbor has a huge trash can that he fills with water so we can throw it in there. And my other neighbor has a little square tub throw the trash can just so it doesn't relight because we had that happen a couple of years ago.”

Five Cities Fire has reported that each year they receive a phone call of a trash can fire due to fireworks that had not been put out properly.

“You just want to make sure that kids are watching and not actively participating in lighting the fireworks,” Lieberman added.

“You have to have an awareness of what you're doing,” Andy Kenny, a member of Saint Patrick’s Church said. “So you light that firework, you keep your face away from it, you don’t put your hand next to the fuse. If the fuse goes out, don't try to light it again.”

All safe and sane fireworks are marked with a seal from the state fire marshal’s office as certified safe and sane fireworks. Illegal fireworks do not have that seal.

If you are headed down south to Santa Barbara County, the only places where fireworks are not prohibited are currently Santa Maria, Lompoc and Guadalupe.

Fines can reach up to $1,000 dollars in Santa Barbara County where police will confiscate fireworks and depending on the amount could result in a felony.