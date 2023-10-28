'Keep your kids close': Locals share thoughts on staying safe this Halloween

The San Luis Obispo County Department of Health has its "Be Seen on Halloween" campaign going on to remind trick-or-treaters and their families to be able to be seen in the dark.

At the Grover Beach Trunk or Treat, Francine Levin Program Manager for the Public Health Department Injury Prevention Program explains what they will be doing.

“We're going to be handing out lights so they can put a little light on their costume, so they have a flashing light,” Levin said.

She says having some kind of light is important whether it's a headlamp or flashlight.

“We encourage them to wear reflective clothing or even a little light on their costume, reflective stickers or tape so they can be seen,” Levin said.

One trick-or-treater Zoe Bondi stopped at the "Be Seen on Halloween" booth.

“When you're at a house and when your mom or dad is saying ‘go up to that house’ and it's across a street and a car is coming, you're going to want to have a light to be seen,” Bondi said.

Zoe's mom said they always carry lights with them, but still has some concerns.

“For me, it's the visibility of the kids and distracted drivers are of concern for me,” Bondi said.

A mom of two, Sara Flores says she is going to go trick-or-treating with her kids on Halloween.

She shares her safety concerns.

“The streets are not well lit so probably have reflective bracelets,” Flores said. “There's a lot of cars that are unfortunately not taking the proper safety measures, so just make sure to keep your kids close."

It's important for those going out on Halloween to practice good pedestrian safety measures.

“Crossing the street at a corner or ideally at a crosswalk, making sure to look left then right then left again before crossing and making eye contact with the driver is really important too,” Levin said.

She advises those out trick-or-treating to be less distracted while walking.

“We really need to be looking out for each other because Halloween is one of those nights when there are tons of pedestrians out so we want to make sure that everyone is having fun and staying safe,“ Levin said.