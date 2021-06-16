Watch
Keeping your pets safe in the hot weather

Posted at 4:17 PM, Jun 16, 2021
When it comes to high temperatures, our pets are feeling the heat too, so make sure to keep them in mind when the weather gets hot.

Dogs and cats sweat from their paws, but dogs primarily cool off by panting. Excessive panting, however, could be a sign of overheating.

Veterinarians say danger signs include heavy or rapid panting, red or bleeding gums, rapid or irregular heart rate, lack of coordination, or even seizures.

"If you see something like that you should definitely make sure to put some cool water not cold cause actually that will decrease the blood supply to the paws," explained Dr. Jagbir Kahlon, veterinarian.

Dr. Kahlon says animals with flat faces, like pugs and bulldogs, are more likely to suffer from heatstroke because their airways are already compromised and they cannot pant as effectively.

Check out some additional hot weather safety tips from the ASPCA:

  • Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle
  • Provide pets with plenty of fresh, clean water
  • Keep unscreened windows or doors at your home closed
  • Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool
  • Don't let your dog linger on hot asphalt
  • Never use fireworks around pets
