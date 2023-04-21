Kenney Enney holds lead in PRJUSD special election

Ballot counting is still underway for the special election for a board position within the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD).

On Friday, the San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder's Office counted a total of 2,060 ballots.

Angela Hollander a former neo-natal nurse has been involved with the district for years.

Kenney Enney, who is currently a rancher, was previously ousted from his board member role last year.

The latest numbers shared by the San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder's Office show Enney leading the race with nearly 54% of the votes as of Friday evening.

Holllander has 45% of the votes. That is only in San Luis Obispo County.

With eligible voters in Monterey County, there is a separate ballot count taking place.

According to the Monterey County Elections, Enney has 48 votes in his favor and Hollander has 19 votes as of Friday night.

Votes in both San Luis Obispo County and Monterey County add up to 6,524 for Enney and 5,464 for Hollander.

SLO County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano said they are still waiting to see if they receive ballots that were postmarked on or before election day and received by April 25.

Cano said voter turnout was pretty low in this special election at only 32%. There are a total of 30,705 PRJUSD registered voters.

The final count will begin at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 3. That is when the County Clerk-Recorder will certify the results.

This election is expected to cost the school district nearly $500,000 dollars.