Kid entrepreneurs to sell their wares at weekend business fair in Avila Beach

Posted at 3:58 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 18:58:35-04

Young entrepreneurs will be pitching their product ideas at the third annual Avila Beach Children's Business Fair this weekend.

The event will take place Saturday at the Avila Beach Community Center.

Kids between the ages of four and 17 will present their own products, business ideas, and marketing plans at more than 75 booths.

They will be able to both showcase and sell their products to the public.

The community is invited to support the children at the fair this Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

