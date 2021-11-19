Kids can drop off their letters to Santa at Get Socked Up, chance to get their wish granted

Get Socked Up is asking Central Coast children to write letters to Santa and deliver them to the mailbox set up at their stores.

Both the Pismo Beach Outlets and Santa Maria Mall locations have mailboxes for kids to drop off their letters.

On December 20, one child will be selected from each location to receive $200 dollars worth of Christmas gifts suggested by their parents.

"Socked Up wanted to make sure that we did something fun for the kids this year that was going to help out the community as well so they get to come down here and bring their letter to Santa," said Jeneen Slosson, Get Socked Up Assistant Manager.

On the letter, the store says to just write the child's first name and the parent's contact phone number.