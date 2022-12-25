Watch Now
Kids can read to service dogs at Santa Maria Library

The Santa Maria Public Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street in Santa Maria.
Posted at 9:04 AM, Dec 25, 2022
The Santa Maria Public Library is hosting the "Love on a Leash" program this Tuesday, Dec. 27, for "Paws to Read."

Kids ages 6 through 12 can sign up to read to trained service dogs.

Volunteers will bring the dogs to the Youth Services Altrusa Theater between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Children can sign up at the Youth Services Desk for a 15-minute slot with a dog.

The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street in Santa Maria.

For more information about the services available at the library visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library.

