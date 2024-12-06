Kids can showcase creativity and raise awareness during local art contest

Elementary, middle, and high school students across the county of Santa Barbara have an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of clean air by showcasing their artistic creativity.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) is hosting the "Keep Our Air Clean" student art contest and has just extended its submission deadline to Dec. 20.

Organizers say students are encouraged to create artwork that reflects their understanding of the significance of clean air, as well as the actions individuals and communities can take to maintain it.

Three winners will reportedly be selected from each school-level category and will awarded with gift cards, art supplies, and an air purifier.

Officials will accept digital art, drawings, and paintings with the artist's name, contact information, grade level, and a brief explanation of the art piece.

Artwork and artist’s details can be submitted electronically to apcd@ourair.org.

In a press release, Santa Barbara County APCD officials say they hope the competition "[engages] young people in environmental advocacy."

More information about the contest can be found on APCD's webpage.