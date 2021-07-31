Watch
Kids compete in YMCA day camp challenge

Posted at 5:42 PM, Jul 30, 2021
The San Luis Obispo County YMCA held an All Camp Challenge Day Friday at Hawthorne Elementary School.

More than 100 campers participated in the outdoor event with activities including sack races, connect four, ring toss, and corn hole.

Campers were grouped into teams, marching with team flags and taking part in different challenges to see who would bring home the YMCA Spirit Stick.

COVID-19 safety protocols were enforced for all of the participants.

The campers are from the San Luis Obispo County YMCA day camps that include kids ages five to 12.

