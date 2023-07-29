Kids Day, Evening of Music and Wine at CA Mid-State Fair Friday

Several events took place on the final Friday of the year at the California Mid-State Fair.

Today was Kid’s Day at the fair.

Children 12 and under were able to get into the fair for free Friday.

KSBY sponsored the event and had a team out at the fair.

Part of the team there was Chief Meteorologist Dave Hovde, who talked with many fairgoers and even interviewed some for the evening newscasts.

Also at the Mid-State Fair Friday was the annual Evening of Music and Wine.

Hard Rock band Styx performed at the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

“It's going to be a lot of fun, but the camaraderie of the whole table and decorations and dressing up has been really great,” said Lisa Chitty, who attended the concert.

The event featured table seating and a golden circle of premium seats.

There was also the usual grandstand seating at the arena.