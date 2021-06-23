Kids learn about wildlife and conservation at Atascadero zoo's summer camps

The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero kicked off its youth Summer Camps this week.

Children between the ages of three and 13-years-old will learn about the world's diverse wildlife, conservation, and the animals at the zoo. They'll get to meet some of the animals, chat with zoo keepers, tour the zoo, and play games.

Summer camp sessions are broken up by age groups, with kids separated into ages 3-5, 6-8, 8-10, and 11-13.

Registration is required and space is limited.

