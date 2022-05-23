Watch
Kids Night comes to Downtown SLO Farmers' Market Thursday

Downtown SLO
Downtown SLO has announced that the Farmers' Market on Thursday, May 26, is Kids Night. Families can check out activities, games, crafts and take-home projects for kids during the free event.
Posted at 3:00 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 18:02:11-04

Downtown SLO is inviting families to head to Chorro St. on Thursday night for Kids Night at the Farmers' Market.

It will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. during the Downtown SLO Farmers' Market.

Kids will be able to participate in free games, activities, crafts and take-home projects from several different local organizations.

Downtown Brown, local bear mascot, will be on site to say hello and pose for photos.

The event is sponsored by Central Coast Gymnastics Sports Center and SLO Sweets.

More information is available online.

