Kids Night comes to Downtown SLO Farmers' Market Thursday

Downtown SLO is inviting families to head to Chorro St. on Thursday night for Kids Night at the Farmers' Market.

It will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. during the Downtown SLO Farmers' Market.

Kids will be able to participate in free games, activities, crafts and take-home projects from several different local organizations.

Downtown Brown, local bear mascot, will be on site to say hello and pose for photos.

The event is sponsored by Central Coast Gymnastics Sports Center and SLO Sweets.

