Kin Coffee opens second location in San Luis Obispo

Kin Coffee opened its second location in San Luis Obispo.

The coffee bar specializes not only in coffee but also matcha tea.

Kin coffee's first location is downtown located at 847 Higuera Street. The second location just opened up on California Street near Cal Poly.

The owner said having these two locations in very different places allows them to welcome a variety of guests.

"Opening up has been really awesome we've had a very great experience with all the students here its a different culture than downtown," said owner Julian Contreras.

The coffee shop also has a small breakfast menu with vegan options.

To learn more about the coffee shop, visit their website.