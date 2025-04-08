'Kind of steep': Mega Millions lottery ticket prices go up, locals speak out

Locals are facing a new price hike this week impacting the cost of their lottery ticket.

The price of one Mega Millions lottery ticket has gone up from $2 to $5.

The change is part of a series of modifications that Mega Millions is rolling out, including a new built-in price multiplier and a $30 million bump to the starting jackpot.

KSBY stopped by one store in Arroyo Grande on Monday to find out how locals are feeling about the price increase.

"If I have an extra 20 bucks, I'll come in here and buy ten tickets, and now they're going up to five. I guess I'm only getting four tickets," Jax Haglund, an Arroyo Grande resident, said.

Local resident Fran Askins had already purchased her Mega Millions ticket, but was discouraged by the new price.

"I probably will not buy very often anymore. $2 is okay. $5 is getting kind of steep, but maybe it only takes one!" Askins said.

Officials say the game changes are beneficial to the player because the overall odds of winning any prize will improve.

The first drawing with the new changes in place is set to happen Tuesday evening.