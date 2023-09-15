"Kind of surreal." New Cal Poly students move onto campus for fall quarter

Cal Poly students started moving back into the dorms for the fall quarter on Thursday.

Through Friday, about 5,500 first-year and transfer students will move into the residence halls.

Continuing students will move in next Monday and Tuesday.

According to the university, approximately 8,800 students will live on campus, the most in the school's history.

"Just under 40% of our student body will be living on campus this fall," said Keith Humphrey, Vice President of Student Affairs.

Over the next week, new students will participate in orientation programs designed to help them navigate the college experience, build meaningful relationships and connect them to the community.

"We want all of our incoming students to know that we're here to support them," Humphrey said. "We're excited for them to find their path through their academic journey, get engaged outside of class and find their way to make San Luis Obispo a better community than they found it today."

Katherine Jaimes moved into the dorms on Thursday. She is a first-year student from Granada Hills and will be studying mechanical engineering.

"It's kind of surreal because this is the school I had been wanting to go to since middle school, so it's kind of surreal that the day came so fast and then here I am, three cars packed with things waiting to get into my room," she said.

The first day of fall classes at Cal Poly is September 21.

