Kite Flight Camp takes off in Santa Barbara

A local U.S. Air Force veteran and his brother are teaching local kids the exciting sport of kite flying.

Kite Flight Camp kicked off this week at East Beach in Santa Barbara.

Students learn how to navigate the wind by launching, flying, and recovering power kites safely.

They're also taught advanced flight patterns and team formation flying.

"These kites are actually maneuverable," explained Rob Robinson, Kite Flight Camp Chief Flight Instructor. "Normally, you have a kite that's a one-line, just kind of put it up in the sky and it just stays there and you watch it and bring it back down, but these are two- and four-line kites so you can steer left and right."

Robinson hopes the camp will teach kids the love of flight and the value of teamwork.

The camp is open to children ages 10 to 17-years-old.

Classes take place every Monday through Friday from now until August 13.

