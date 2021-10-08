Know the sounds of fire safety this National Fire Prevention Week

During this National Fire Prevention Week, fire crews have been visiting different schools in the community to help teach students what fire safety sounds like.

"Knowing the sounds of fire safety is really important," said San Luis Obispo City Fire Department Public Information Officer, James Blattler.

The focus of fire prevention week this year is knowing what to do when your smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector goes off.

"If they know what to do and they've heard it before it increases their safety," said Blattler.

Thursday night at the San Luis Obispo Downtown Farmers' Market residents picked up fire safety tips along with their produce.

"We want everybody to know that you should go ahead and practice your exit routes. Have plans for when you do have an emergency. How to call 911 with your kids," said San Luis Obispo City Fire Department Captain Nathan Hasch.

The Alyssa Ann Ruch Burn Relay, typically conducted by local fire departments at different schools throughout the county, was held virtually this year due to COVID-19. The relay raises money for the burn foundation’s “Champ Camp” - a camp for burn survivors.

San Luis Obispo City Fire Chief Keith Aggson says the virtual format hasn't stopped people from making donations.

"We're still seeing all of the fire departments participating and all of the labor organization," he said.

National Fire Prevention Week runs through Saturday, October 9.