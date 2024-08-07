'Know when to mow': Fire officials offer advice on how to landscape responsibly

San Luis Obispo County Fire and Cal Fire have some pointers for homeowners on the Central Coast.
During July 2024, fire crews responded to multiple wild-land fires that were caused by mowing, weed-eating and disking.
Below is advice from fire officials on how to responsibly engage in these activities.
- Mowing, weed-eating and disking should be done before 10 a.m.
- Never mow, weed-eat or disk on a windy day.
- Always have a water source available when completing these tasks.
- Spark arresters must be installed on internal combustion engines (California Public Resource Code 4442).
- Do not mow dead or dry vegetation. Lawnmowers are for green lawns only.
- Do not use weed-eaters on dead or dry vegetation. Once placed in dry vegetation, the metal blades, wire in the string, the metal head or heat from the motor can spark a fire.
- Do not disk in dead or dry vegetation. If the metal disks strike a rock, it can cause a fire.
