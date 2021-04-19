Known Lompoc gang member facing gun charges following arrest, police say

A know gang member was arrested over the weekend in Lompoc, according to police.

Lompoc police say officers began looking for Pablo Torres, 19, Sunday night after his truck was reportedly seen leaving the area where a 12-year-old was assaulted by two people.

During the assault, which police call unprovoked, one of the people involved was holding a rifle, police say.

Police say they searched the area where Torres is known to often be and saw his truck speeding down an alley.

Shortly after, they say the found the suspect’s truck parked and Torres nearby.

“He immediately fled from Officers, but was caught a few minutes later. A search of truck revealed a loaded rifle with pistol grip,” police said in a press release.

Torres was arrested on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, obstructing/resisting/delaying, possession of a short-barreled rifle and violating parole, which has now been revoked, police say.