Kohl's to close San Luis Obispo location

Kohl's announced this week that it is closing 27 underperforming stores by April 2025.

Ten of those stores are located in California, including the location on Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo.

Kohl's will also be closing its San Bernardino E-commerce Fulfillment Center in May.

The department store chain says all of its affected employees have been informed of the closures and offered either a severance package or the ability to apply to other open positions at Kohl's.

Kohl's has more than 1,150 locations across the country. The Kohl's stores in Paso Robles and Santa Maria will remain open.

