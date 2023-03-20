Kristin Smart Scholarship deadline extended

The 2023 Kristin Smart Scholarship application deadline has been extended to March 28.

According to Kristinsmart.org, the Kristin Smart Scholarship, celebrates Kristin Smart's life, hopes, dreams, and ambitions – by empowering other college-bound women to pursue their ambitions in Smart's name.

On May 25, 1996, Smart was abducted from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Kristinsmart.org says the "Justice for Kristin" fund was originally established to help raise money for a reward that would encourage others to come forward, help law enforcement find and return Smart, and allow her family to lay her to rest in the presence of those who love her.

After 26 years, Smart's family has embarked on a new path to honor her life with the Kristin Smart Scholarship.

High school senior applicants who are pursuing education in architecture, international studies, law enforcement, or criminal justice in an effort to build safer communities, are encouraged to apply.

For more information on how to apply, click here.