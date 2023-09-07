KSBY broadcast schedule: NFL season kicks off Thursday night on NBC

The 2023 NFL season kicks off Thursday night with a matchup between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City is coming off its second Super Bowl title in the last four seasons and Detroit went 9-8 in 2022.

The game is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on NBC.

Here's how the game will affect KSBY's programming lineup:



2 p.m. - The Kelly Clarkson Show

3 p.m. - KSBY News Special Edition

3:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News

4 p.m. - NFL Kickoff pregame show

5:15 p.m. - NFL Football Lions vs. Chiefs

8:30 p.m. - KSBY News Special Edition

9 p.m. - Jeopardy!

9:30 p.m. - Wheel of Fortune

10 p.m. - Dateline

KSBY is currently operating on a backup transmitter while we await the replacement of our main transmitter, which has failed. Work to replace the main transmitter is expected to be completed by the end of October.

NBC programming is available on Peacock and via most major streaming services such as YouTubeTV and Hulu Live Tv. Those services require paid subscriptions, but some offer a free trial and the ability to cancel at any time.

KSBY News viewers can continue to watch our newscasts for free via our livestream, which is available on our website, mobile app, and streaming services such as Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Android TV.