KSBY operating on backup transmitter; some over-the-air viewers affected

Posted at 6:31 PM, Sep 05, 2023
KSBY is currently operating on a backup transmitter while we await the replacement of our main transmitter, which has failed.

In the meantime, over-the-air viewers in some areas will not be able to receive our signal or may receive a weaker signal. We regret the inconvenience.

Work to replace the main transmitter is expected to be completed by the end of October.

KSBY News viewers can continue to watch our newscasts via our livestream, which is available on our website, mobile app, and streaming services such as Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Android TV.

