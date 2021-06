KSBY programming changes due to U.S. Open

NBC Sports coverage of the U.S. Open on Thursday, June 17 and Friday, June 18 will mean changes to the KSBY programming lineup.

Thursday:



2 p.m. - The Ellen DeGeneres Show

3 p.m. - Jeopardy!

3:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News

4 p.m. - U.S. Open

7 p.m. - KSBY News Special Edition

8 p.m. - Jeopardy!

8:30 p.m. - Wheel of Fortune

9 p.m. - Dateline

10 p.m. - U.S. Olympic Trials: Swimming

11 p.m. - KSBY News at 11

Friday: