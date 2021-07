KSBY programming changes Monday due to Stanley Cup Final

KSBY stock image

Posted at 11:34 AM, Jul 05, 2021

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final airs Monday night on NBC, so KSBY's afternoon and primetime lineup has changed:

3 p.m. - The Ellen DeGeneres Show

4 p.m. - KSBY News Special Edition

4:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News

5 p.m. - NHL Hockey

8 p.m. - KSBY News Special Edition

9 p.m. - Jeopardy!

9:30 p.m. - Wheel of Fortune

10 p.m. - Dateline

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.