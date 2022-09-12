KSBY programming changes for 74th Emmy Awards

The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony is happening Monday night, and you can watch the show on KSBY.
The three-hour show begins at 5 p.m. A replay will begin at 8 p.m.
Our regularly scheduled programming has shifted to the following lineup:
- 3 p.m. - The Kelly Clarkson Show
- 4 p.m. - KSBY News Special Edition
- 4:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News
- 5 p.m. - 74th Emmy Awards
- 8 p.m. - 74th Emmy Awards (replay)
- 11 p.m. - KSBY News at 11
- 11:35 p.m. - The Tonight Show
Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune will not air tonight, but they will be back on-air tomorrow at 7 and 7:30 p.m.