Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

KSBY programming changes for 74th Emmy Awards

Emmys.png
KSBY
Emmys.png
Posted at 10:52 AM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 13:54:59-04

The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony is happening Monday night, and you can watch the show on KSBY.

The three-hour show begins at 5 p.m. A replay will begin at 8 p.m.

Our regularly scheduled programming has shifted to the following lineup:

  • 3 p.m. - The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • 4 p.m. - KSBY News Special Edition
  • 4:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News
  • 5 p.m. - 74th Emmy Awards
  • 8 p.m. - 74th Emmy Awards (replay)
  • 11 p.m. - KSBY News at 11
  • 11:35 p.m. - The Tonight Show

Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune will not air tonight, but they will be back on-air tomorrow at 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (10).png