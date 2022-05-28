KSBY reinstalls flag flying over station

Members of American Legion Post 66 of San Luis Obispo stopped by KSBY on Friday to provide a new flag for the flagpole they have helped maintain since 2004.

The American flag flying at the station off Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo measures 12 feet by 18 feet with the flagpole standing 60-feet tall. It can be seen when driving along Highway 101 near Los Osos Valley Road.

Since KSBY is in such a windy location, the flags need to be replaced several times each year due to fraying.

The American Legion, comprising of 400 active members, takes the old, retired flags and ensures they get properly decommissioned.

The flag is currently being flown at half-staff to honor the 21 people killed in Uvalde, Texas.