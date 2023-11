KSBY Thanksgiving holiday broadcast schedule

Happy Thanksgiving! Here's a look at the changes to our broadcast schedule over the next two days due to holiday programming and football coverage.

Thursday, November 23

8:30 a.m. - 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

12 p.m. - National Dog Show

2 p.m. - 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (replay)

5 p.m. - Football Night in America

5:15 p.m. - NFL Football: San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

8:30 p.m. - KSBY News Special Edition

9 p.m. - Jeopardy!

9:30 p.m. - Wheel of Fortune

10 p.m. - Dateline NBC

11 p.m. - KSBY News at 11