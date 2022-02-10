KSBY working on over-the-air signal

KSBY's main transmitter experienced an equipment failure on Thursday, Feb. 3, due to a power interruption.

We are currently broadcasting on our back-up transmitter which has less power and range compared to the main.

While most viewers can still see KSBY's over-the-air signal, some viewers cannot. Those watching KSBY on satellite, cable and connected devices have not been affected.

KSBY is planning to turn on a new, higher-powered backup transmitter attached to our main antenna on Friday, Feb. 11. Station engineers believe that will boost the signal enough for the majority of viewers who have lost KSBY's broadcast signal to regain it.

Viewers who lost signal are advised to rescan their over-the-air channels on Friday to see KSBY again.

"We sincerely apologize for the disruption and we're working hard to improve our transmission," said Ed Chapuis, KSBY Vice President and General Manager. "It's never a good time to experience a loss of signal, but with the Olympics on now and the Super Bowl this Sunday, it's particularly bad timing."

Viewers are still able to see all KSBY newscasts live on www.ksby.com and by downloading our free mobile apps on Apple, Google, Amazon, and Roku.