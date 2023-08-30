KSBY's Be A Hero Blood Drive happening Wednesday

Wednesday is the day for KSBY’s annual Be A Hero Blood Drive.

In partnership with Vitalant, people are encouraged to sign up for the blood drive happening Aug. 30 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at KSBY’s studio in San Luis Obispo at 1772 Calle Joaquin or in Santa Maria at the Vitalant donation center, 1770 South Broadway.

The need for blood is always there and Vitalant says donations from the drive will ensure blood is available to those who need it during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

Donors on Wednesday will receive food from Taqueria 805 and a blood donor T-shirt.

While appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are also welcome.

To sign up or for more information, click here.click here