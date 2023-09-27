La Panza Range prescribed burn begins today

A prescribed burn will begin today, with weather permitting.

Fire crews will be burning hazardous vegetation along Highway 58, North of Santa Margarita.

The San Luis Obispo Range Improvement Association, alongside Cal Fire Slo, will conduct the 80-acre burn.

The fires will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fire crews use prescribed fire to manage vegetation, and by doing so enhances natural resources and meets fire management goals and objectives by reducing fuel and diversifying vegetation structure.

To monitor air quality in your neighborhood, visit slocleanair.org.

