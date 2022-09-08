Labor Day crowds drive business in Cayucos

Crashing waves, cold water, and an ocean breeze, are paradise for those seeking refuge from triple-digit temperatures this labor day weekend, driving crowds of people to the usually quiet seaside town of Cayucos.

"It was crazy. It was the busiest Labor Day weekend I've seen, similar to the 4th of July," said Jennifer Dorn, Duckie's Chowder House General Manager.

"Completely sold out," said Rag Banchal, Central Coast Inn Cayucos front desk worker.

"A lot of people came through," said Emma Thieme, Maven Leather & Design owner and lead designer.

"The beaches were definitely more crowded," said Abe Toke, Cayucos Collective Owner/Partner.

"We saw a large number of people come in due to the heat. A lot of people coming over the hill from Paso where it was about 110-112," said George Coats, Cayucos Surf Company Store Manager.

"I would definitely say there was more traffic than normal," said Chris Tatum, Pier Gifts on the 1 Retail Sales Associate.

Though Cayucos was hot this Labor Day weekend temperatures were nowhere near the triple-digit temperatures seen in the interior valleys, bringing in many people looking to cool off.

"I think it's the weather. I also think it's the vibe. It's breezy, everybody lighthearted, you're enjoying nature," said Thieme.

Crowds were so overwhelming restaurants ran out of supplies and hotels were fully booked.

"I ran out of a few beers, keg beers, and I got close to french fries, but we hung in there," said Dorn.

"Labor day weekend was full. All rooms were sold out," said Banchal.

Local businesses say the financial boost they received this weekend is significant, even for a holiday weekend.

"We probably doubled the sales within the last weekend," said Coats.

"I would say it was probably like a 10% increase," said Dorn.

"I definitely feel like it helped all the businesses here in town for sure," said Tatum.

"Most of my business here comes from the local community so it's great to have travelers passing through," said Thieme.