Labor Day weekend is packed with events across the Central Coast

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across the Central Coast this weekend, from Friday, August 30th to Sunday, September 1st.

Multi-Day Events

Pinedorado Days

August 31st through, September 2nd, Cambria

Labor Day weekend in Cambria means it is time for the Pinedorado Days! Saturday through Monday the town will be filled with fantastic events including the Saturday morning parade and Sunday car show with lots of live music and fun in between at the Pinedorado Grounds.

Full details can be found here!

Art in the Park

August 31st to September 2nd, Morro Bay Park

The final Morro Bay Art in the Park festival for the summer is this weekend! Over 125 independent artists and craft workers will be at the Morro Bay Park for three days of fun! Booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

Full details can be found here!

Friday, August 30th

Concerts in the Plaza

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every Friday evening from June 21st through September 6th Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Concerts in the Plaza is back! Every Friday evening until September 6th, San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza will be filled with live music from local musicians. This week's opening act, Dulcie Taylor Duo, will take the stage at 5 p.m. and the main act, Josh Rosenblum Band, will rock the plaza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Saturday, August 31st

SLO Overdose Awareness Day

2 p.m. Mitchel Park San Luis Obispo

Saturday is the 6th Annual SLO Overdose Awareness Day. This free event begins at 2 p.m. in Mitchel Park and will feature a resource fair, speakers, a candle lighting ceremony, food, and drinks. Plus free Narcan and fentanyl test strips will be available.

Full details can be found here!

Pops by the Sea

Gates open at 2:45 p.m. and music begins at 4 p.m. Avila Beach Golf Resort

Music from movies will come alive Saturday at Pops by the Sea! Gates to the Avila Beach Golf Resort open at at 2:45 p.m. and the San Luis Obispo Symphony will begin their music at 4 p.m. Lawn and table seating is available plus food and drinks.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara Plant Festival

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fox Wine Company, Santa Barbara

Heads up plant enthusiasts! Saturday from 11 a.m. to Noon Fox Wine Company in Santa Barbara will host over a dozen plant vendors plus bring healthy pest-free cuttings and seeds to swap with other enthusiasts.

Full details can be found here!

Labor Day Weekend At SLO Ranch

Noon to 4 p.m. SLO Ranch, San Luis Obispo

Celebrate Labor Day at the newly opened SLO Ranch off of Froom Ranch Way in San Luis Obispo. Food, music, vendor pop-ups and much more will be offered from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Full details can be found here!

To share your event with us, fill out the form listed at the top of this page!

Forecast

This weekend will be a great one! Sunshine each afternoon paired with early morning cloud cover at the beaches. Saturday will be a hot one in the interiors but cooler by the beaches.

Here is a look at your full forecast from Meteorologist Vivian Rennie.