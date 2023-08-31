Labor day weekend is packed with fun across the Central Coast

This Labor Day Weekend is packed full of fantastic events across the Central Coast, Here is a look at some of the things going on from Friday, September 1st through Sunday, September 3rd.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

2023 Pinedorado Days

September 2nd through 4th, Cambria

Cambria will be "Riding Into a Bright Future" this weekend at the 73rd Pinedorado Weekend! From Saturday through Labor Day the town will be filled with fantastic events including the Saturday morning waffle breakfast and parade, Sunday car show and lots of live music and fun in between.

Full details can be found here!

Art in the Park

Morro Bay Park, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The final Morro Bay Art in the Park of the Season is upon us! Over 100 independent artists and craftworkers will be in the Morro Bay Park from 10 AM to 5 PM Saturday and Sunday and on Monday from 10am to 4 pm.

Full details can be found here!

Friday, September 1st

Concerts in the Plaza

San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza, 5-8 p.m.

Concerts in the Plaza continue Friday with the Mother Corn Shuckers from 6-8 p.m. Opener Dulcie Taylor will take the stage from 5-6 p.m.

Full information on the bands and the concert series can be found here!

Saturday, September 2nd

Pops-by-the-Sea

Avila Beach Golf Resort, Gates open at 2:45 p.m. and music will begin at 4 p.m.

Celebrate the music of the San Luis Obispo Symphony on Saturday at Pops-by-the-Sea! Gates to the Avila Beach Golf Resort open at 2:45 p.m. and the concert kicks off at 4 p.m. Starting off with popular patriotic works, then Special guest Damon Castillo will join in for an afternoon of wonderful music. Plus the KSBY daybreak team will emcee the concert!

Full details can be found here!

Wild West Fest

SLO Public Market, Noon to 6 p.m.

Head to the SLO Public Market Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. for a rootin' tootin' good time at the Wild West Fest! Hop on the mechanical bull, learn some line dancing or try specials from vendors across the market.

Full details can be found here!

NAACP SLO County Annual Membership Potluck Picnic

Meadow Park, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Heads up members of the NAACP SLO County Chapter, Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. head out to Meadow Park for the Annual Membership Potluck Picnic! Bring a dish to share and a BBQ will be available for anyone wanting to cook at the event.

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, September 3rd

Mid-State Wedding and Event Expo

Hunter Ranch Golf Course and Restaurant, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Grab your fiance, family and friends and head out to the Mid-State Wedding and Event Expo this Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Hunter Ranch Golf Course! Vendors, venues, planners, and more will be set up to help you plan the event of your dreams!

Full details can be found here!

Forecast

Stunning conditions are expected across the region this weekend. That being said it is significantly cooler than we have seen recently tanks to a resurgence of the marine air.