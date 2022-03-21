Watch
Lace up your skates! Pop-up roller rink coming to Mission Plaza

Downtown SLO
The pop-up roller rink will come to Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo beginning Monday, May 6 and will stay through Sunday, May 22. It is part of Downtown SLO's 2022 May Flower Initiative, organizers say.
Lace up your skates! A pop-up roller rink is headed to Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo this spring.

The skating installation will bring an outdoor rink outside Mission San Luis Obispo from May 6 to May 22.

It will include music, a disco ball, and decorations to go along with the "Flower Power" theme. Skaters can choose to rent skates or bring their own. It is a ticketed event, and sessions will begin at the top of each hour.

Skating will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and from 3 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Skating will run from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets to skate will go on sale on April 15 and will be available online through EventBrite. Organizers say

The roller rink is a project of Downtown SLO in collaboration with the City of San Luis Obispo. It will be installed by All Year Sports Galaxy, a company founded by Ukrainain Olympian Vadim Slivchenko.

It is part of Downtown SLO's 2022 May Flower Initiative, which will also include local art in downtown storefronts and windows.

