Laguna Middle School students get hands-on with science

Some students at Laguna Middle School got hands-on with a try at rocket launching.

They re-purposed plastic soda bottles into rockets.

Students researched, engineered, and designed their launch.

This is their second attempt. Their first was a trial run to assess what changes needed to be made to their plans.

"They collected data earlier this week, redesigned, learning from what the data showed them that could improve their flight. Today's their second chance to see if they made that improvement. That engineering design process pays off if you learn from the first one, apply it to the second," explained Jim Nett, Laguna Middle School teacher.