Laguna Middle School students sample locally-grown foods at special lunchtime event

Students at Laguna Middle School in San Luis Obispo had a chance to sample locally-grown food during their lunch on Thursday.

The kids got to try locally-made hummus from Baba Hummus with carrots, celery, and strawberries that were grown at local farms.

The featured farms were City Farm SLO, the Cal Poly Farm, Blosser Urban Garden, and Bautista Farms.

The special lunchtime event was part of the San Luis Coastal Unified School District's celebration of its use of locally-sourced food and the expansion of universal free meals for California students.

"We're really about having fresh options for kids," said Erin Primer, San Luis Coastal Unified School District Food Service Director. "we have such an abundance in SLO County with our incredible farms and farmers, why not ensure that kids have access to these fresh foods at school?"

The school district says it's a "win-win" situation since the locally-grown foods help the children, farmers and the environment.