Laguna Tripper bus service reinstated in time for the new school year

The Laguna Tripper bus service was reinstated Monday in response to an increase in transit ridership, SLO Transit announced.

The bus service would make one trip in the morning and one in the afternoon that coincides with Laguna Middle School bell times, according to SLO Transit. The route would start from the San Luis Obispo Transit Center and would service existing bus stops along the way.

Officials hope the reinstated service will lessen the congestion and overcrowding on SLO Transit's Routes 3A and 3B.

The restart of the Laguna Tripper bus service was made possible by an increase of drivers.

“With the increase in drivers that have been recruited and hired, we are happy to provide this additional level of service that provides the public, parents, and students more options for public transportation, to and from one of the city’s key trip generators, (Laguna Middle School),” said Transit Manager Austin O’Dell.

The Laguna Tripper runs during the following times:

Morning

Monday: 8:50 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday - Friday: 7:35 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Afternoon